Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.66

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.66 and last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 174816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

