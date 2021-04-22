Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAWS. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Lawson Products stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

