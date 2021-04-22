Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) PT Set at C$1.00 by Eight Capital

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) has been given a C$1.00 target price by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price target on Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Leaf Mobile alerts:

Shares of TSE:LEAF opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. Leaf Mobile has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.46 million and a PE ratio of -63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Leaf Mobile Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.