Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

