LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.76

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 3024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

