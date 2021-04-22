LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 18,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $544.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,232. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.19 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

