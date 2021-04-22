LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of SolarWinds worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 2,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

