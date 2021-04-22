LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes $10.27 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.73. 8,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

