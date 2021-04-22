Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $8.56 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $8.56 million and $632,028.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

