Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,776. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,731,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

