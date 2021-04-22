Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

LMST stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 9,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

