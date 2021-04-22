Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.87. The company had a trading volume of 302,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.74.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

