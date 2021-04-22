Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. ONEOK comprises approximately 6.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. 48,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

