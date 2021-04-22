Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.24 and a 200 day moving average of $323.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.92.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

