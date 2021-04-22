Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 108,430 shares.The stock last traded at $270.70 and had previously closed at $269.88.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total value of $353,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

