Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 340,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

