Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $123.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

