Longbow Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Longbow Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $179.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $179.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

