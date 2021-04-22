L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $82.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

