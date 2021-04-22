Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Coty by 74.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 136.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

