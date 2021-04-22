Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Assembly Biosciences worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

