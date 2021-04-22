Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,087 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.