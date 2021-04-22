Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 49,628 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

