Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

