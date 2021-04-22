Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

