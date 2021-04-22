Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

