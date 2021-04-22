Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,700 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

