Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

NYSE GWW opened at $424.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

