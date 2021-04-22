Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,477,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,648,000 after buying an additional 72,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,850,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,501,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $87.75 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

