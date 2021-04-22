Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

