Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $16,722,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

