Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. 180,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

