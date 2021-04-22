LPL Financial LLC Buys 18,817 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 359,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BB opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

