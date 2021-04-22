LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 280.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 48,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 318,583 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNRL opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

