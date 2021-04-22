LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

