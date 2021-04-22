LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

