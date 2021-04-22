LPL Financial LLC Sells 448 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $45.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

