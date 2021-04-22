LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,137,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

