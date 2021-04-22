LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.2379 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

