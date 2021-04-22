Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $326.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $210.01 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.