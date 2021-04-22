Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

LNDNF opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

