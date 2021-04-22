LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

