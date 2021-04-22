Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz Purchases 109,812 Shares

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

