Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

MGTA stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

