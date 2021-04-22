MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a market cap of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.