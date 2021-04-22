MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $100.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.99. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

