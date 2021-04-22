Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.42 ($2.16).

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Shares of LON:EMG traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 159.95 ($2.09). 1,115,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.61. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

