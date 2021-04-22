MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 4.1%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 16,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,701,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research firms have commented on MNKD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $10,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

