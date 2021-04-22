Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.35.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.