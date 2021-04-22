Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

